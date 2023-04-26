Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $357,204.51 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

