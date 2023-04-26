Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Shares Down 4%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 9,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 31,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

