Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 8,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 23,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

