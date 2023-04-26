Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 403631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.96.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

