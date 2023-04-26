Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 44 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,807 ($35.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,405.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,834 ($35.39). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,714.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,465.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.87), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,006.49). 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

