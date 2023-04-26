Grin (GRIN) Price Down 10% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $799,701.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,911.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00310671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00553614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00068167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00414796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.