Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0009 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
