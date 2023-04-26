GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires Shares of 15,854 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ADM opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.