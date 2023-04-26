GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 2,888 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.49.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

