GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 952 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

