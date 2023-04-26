GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.13.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
