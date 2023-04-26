GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

