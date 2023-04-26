GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 6,497 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,896 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

