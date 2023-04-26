GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

