GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 34,811 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,811 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 14.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $68,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,086,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.