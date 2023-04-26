Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after buying an additional 330,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

