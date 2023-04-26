Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 993,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $145,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 138,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $262.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $648.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.21 and its 200 day moving average is $193.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

