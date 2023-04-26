Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 262,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 750,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 252,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

