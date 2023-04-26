Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,765. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

