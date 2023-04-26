Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.50

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 76290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

