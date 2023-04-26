Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

