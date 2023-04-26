Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

