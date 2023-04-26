Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $231,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

NYSE MRO opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

