Hamel Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

