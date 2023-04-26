Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
