Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

