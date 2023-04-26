Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 1,934 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

AMGN traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.71. 563,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.00. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

