Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,965. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.