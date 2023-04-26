Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 154,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.