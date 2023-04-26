Hartline Investment Corp Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 26,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.00. 935,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,524. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.79.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.