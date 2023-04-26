Hartline Investment Corp Buys New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after buying an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,894. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

