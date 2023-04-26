Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Danaher by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Danaher by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,457. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.76.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

