Hartline Investment Corp Invests $3.36 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Zoetis makes up about 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.54. 338,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,094. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

