Hartline Investment Corp Invests $448,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

PANW traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.29. 1,085,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,489.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

