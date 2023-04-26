Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $126.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,506. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

