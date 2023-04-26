Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,031,000. Marvell Technology makes up 3.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.