Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 208,363 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Bloom Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.11% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 1,025,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,767. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.