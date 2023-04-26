Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock remained flat at $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,665,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,777,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.