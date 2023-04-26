Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,700.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $183,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

