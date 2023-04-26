Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.54) EPS.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,443. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $427.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

