HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $315.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA stock opened at $281.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

