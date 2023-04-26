Head to Head Comparison: Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) versus Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Vallourec has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vallourec and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallourec $5.15 billion 0.58 -$385.68 million ($0.34) -7.63 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.68 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Color Star Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vallourec.

This table compares Vallourec and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallourec -7.74% -20.15% -7.02% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vallourec and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallourec 1 0 1 0 2.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Vallourec on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products. The Seamless Tubes segment covers all the entities with production and marketing plant dedicated to the group’s main activity, the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded, for the oil and gas industry. The Specialty Products segment activities include the production of stainless steel and titanium tubes as well as specific forming and machining activities. Its business activities include oil and gas, power generation, industrial applications, and other energy markets. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

