Head-To-Head Contrast: Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) vs. Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.78 $401.10 million $7.55 6.22 Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

This table compares Crane NXT and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crane NXT and Advanced Deposition Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 5.87, indicating that its share price is 487% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

(Get Rating)

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas. The firm is developing the assets of its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. It owns a land parcel located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, IburinoKuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido Japan. The company was founded on January 11, 1985 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.