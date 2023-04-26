Head to Head Contrast: Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) versus Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) and Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celularity has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Celularity shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Celularity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Celularity 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Celularity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Celularity has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 895.61%. Given Celularity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celularity is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Celularity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -316.93% 398.92% Celularity 78.95% -19.24% -6.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Celularity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A $12.11 million N/A N/A Celularity $17.98 million 5.65 $14.19 million ($0.16) -3.85

Celularity has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Celularity beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. It also sells and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance and Interfyl; collects stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas; and provides cells storage under the LifebankUSA brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

