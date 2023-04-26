Head to Head Review: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.42% 44.48% 18.03% Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.14% 21.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 6 0 0 1.86 Birchcliff Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $10.97, indicating a potential upside of 85.03%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.3%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Birchcliff Energy pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion 0.62 $36.62 billion $5.60 2.11 Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.53 $505.23 million $1.83 3.24

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

