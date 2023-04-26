Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 877,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 936,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.