Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Down 4.6%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 59,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 197,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $280,789.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 in the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

