Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,731. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 45.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

