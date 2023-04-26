Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.25 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 85,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,276. The firm has a market cap of $483.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

