Herbalife Nutrition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,327 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 1,444 call options.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 12.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 65.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 309,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,326. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

