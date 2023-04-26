Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $373.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

